Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 487.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USFD opened at $77.4240 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $56.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

