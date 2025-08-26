Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 20.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Logitech International Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $101.67 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $105.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.543 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

