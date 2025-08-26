Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 19 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $604.9990 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.31. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.63.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

