Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $191.1310 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.66 and a 200 day moving average of $194.07.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.