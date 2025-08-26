Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 21,064 Shares of Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,078 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 21,064 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Transocean by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 140,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Transocean by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 379,955 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Transocean by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 316,362 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Transocean by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,478 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.26.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

