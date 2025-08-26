Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 62.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 400,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 153,892 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 251,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32,544 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 844.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $208.7660 on Tuesday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.85.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,100. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $832,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,425. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,847 shares of company stock worth $66,534,847. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

