Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 3,240 Shares of ATS Corporation $ATS

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ATS were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ATS by 22.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ATS during the 1st quarter worth about $1,648,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ATS by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after purchasing an additional 304,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ATS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATS. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ATS stock opened at $26.9350 on Tuesday. ATS Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.76 and a beta of 1.28.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. ATS had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.The company had revenue of $541.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ATS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

