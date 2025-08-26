Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,442,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,476,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,555 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,310,000 after purchasing an additional 681,356 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 7,177.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 499,964 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 190.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 674,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,272,000 after purchasing an additional 442,584 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.6%

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.8470 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.53%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.