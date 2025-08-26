Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIW. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 330,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 88,648 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,854,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 416,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $30.0630 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.07%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

