Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 671 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,460 shares of company stock worth $1,586,767 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW opened at $478.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.88 and a 52-week high of $517.09.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.