Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 818 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

DB opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

