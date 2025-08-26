Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,621,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12,383.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 144,883 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $18,362,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jihye Whang Rosenband sold 800 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $99,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,189 shares in the company, valued at $890,070.09. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $299,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,826.10. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,469 shares of company stock worth $5,191,060. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

