Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 526,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 369,160 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 765,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 280,628 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 57,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.58.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 1,600 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $42,272.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,360.02. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

