Critical Analysis: Fifth District Bancorp (FDSB) vs. Its Peers

Profitability
This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fifth District Bancorp
|10.10%
|2.01%
|0.49%
|Fifth District Bancorp Competitors
|16.72%
|10.15%
|1.06%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fifth District Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fifth District Bancorp
|$16.43 million
|-$1.08 million
|26.29
|Fifth District Bancorp Competitors
|$839.59 million
|$154.64 million
|13.73
Summary
Fifth District Bancorp peers beat Fifth District Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared.
About Fifth District Bancorp
Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is based in NEW ORLEANS.
