Critical Contrast: Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) and F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG)

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baldwin Insurance Group and F&G Annuities & Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baldwin Insurance Group -1.22% 13.24% 3.82% F&G Annuities & Life 6.45% 11.51% 0.58%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baldwin Insurance Group $1.39 billion 2.85 -$24.52 million ($0.29) -114.93 F&G Annuities & Life $4.99 billion 0.93 $639.00 million $2.48 13.90

This table compares Baldwin Insurance Group and F&G Annuities & Life”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

F&G Annuities & Life has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin Insurance Group. Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F&G Annuities & Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F&G Annuities & Life has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baldwin Insurance Group and F&G Annuities & Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baldwin Insurance Group 2 2 4 0 2.25 F&G Annuities & Life 0 3 0 0 2.00

Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $43.6667, indicating a potential upside of 31.01%. F&G Annuities & Life has a consensus target price of $44.3333, indicating a potential upside of 28.60%. Given Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than F&G Annuities & Life.

Summary

Baldwin Insurance Group beats F&G Annuities & Life on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

