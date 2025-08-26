Crocs, Inc. $CROX Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 606,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $64,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 541.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.87. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $151.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,971.68. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. This trade represents a 26.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

