CSX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 31,405 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof66% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,890 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

