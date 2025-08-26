Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Director Teri List Sells 2,778 Shares

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Danaher Stock Down 1.8%

DHR stock opened at $207.8910 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The firm has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

