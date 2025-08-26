Ducommun Incorporated $DCO Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ducommun by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ducommun by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Ducommun stock opened at $94.1250 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.29 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

