Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 10,452 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dynatronics

Dynatronics Price Performance

About Dynatronics

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.49.

(Get Free Report)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.