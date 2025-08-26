Empirical Finance LLC Sells 29,763 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 29,763 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 5.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $90,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

