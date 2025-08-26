Eni SpA $E Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of E. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,779,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 500,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ENI by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 218,391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ENI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 125,413 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 223,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at $35.5450 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.95. Eni SpA has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85.

ENI Cuts Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. ENI had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Research analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.5826 dividend. This represents a yield of 440.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENI

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.