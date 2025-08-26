Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 499,761 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of Enphase Energy worth $72,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at $49,947,878.24. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.1%

ENPH stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Glj Research decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.11 to $19.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and twelve have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $55.48.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

