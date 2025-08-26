EQB (TSE:EQB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$101.09 and traded as high as C$101.30. EQB shares last traded at C$100.00, with a volume of 98,524 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Desjardins set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of EQB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EQB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$117.70.

EQB Stock Down 1.4%

EQB Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$101.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About EQB

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

Featured Stories

