Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:EDR Q3 Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EDR. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.96.

Shares of EDR opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$8.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.15.

In related news, Director Amy Eileen Jacobsen sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$51,997.80. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$429,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 104,814 shares of company stock valued at $826,854 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

