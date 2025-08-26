European Wax Center, Inc. $EWCZ Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of European Wax Center worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in European Wax Center by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 52,982.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 1st quarter valued at $1,543,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price target on European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

EWCZ opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. European Wax Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.