ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 25.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The firm had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

