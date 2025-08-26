Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $294.35, but opened at $303.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $345.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $318.00. Fabrinet shares last traded at $311.95, with a volume of 152,824 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 40.8% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fabrinet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.68.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.