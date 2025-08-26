Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $71.2450 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.83 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.