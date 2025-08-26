Financial Review: Everus Construction Group (ECG) vs. Its Competitors

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Everus Construction Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Everus Construction Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus Construction Group 5.07% 35.83% 12.27% Everus Construction Group Competitors -5.87% 72.57% 4.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Everus Construction Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Everus Construction Group $2.85 billion $143.42 million 23.31 Everus Construction Group Competitors $6.82 billion $567.85 million 24.84

This table compares Everus Construction Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Everus Construction Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Everus Construction Group. Everus Construction Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Everus Construction Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus Construction Group 0 2 2 1 2.80 Everus Construction Group Competitors 252 1607 2337 121 2.54

Everus Construction Group currently has a consensus price target of $80.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential downside of 4.24%. Given Everus Construction Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Everus Construction Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Everus Construction Group rivals beat Everus Construction Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Everus Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.