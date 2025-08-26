Financial Review: Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) vs. Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Isabella Bank pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Isabella Bank and Colony Bankcorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $70.49 million 3.39 $13.89 million $2.19 14.83 Colony Bankcorp $121.88 million 2.43 $23.87 million $1.58 10.74

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 13.28% 7.34% 0.73% Colony Bankcorp 13.51% 9.64% 0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Isabella Bank and Colony Bankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Isabella Bank presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.68%. Colony Bankcorp has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.73%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Isabella Bank has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp beats Isabella Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

