Financial Survey: SOS (NYSE:SOS) versus Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOS and Firefly Neuroscience”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $231.42 million 0.02 -$13.60 million N/A N/A Firefly Neuroscience $428,000.00 81.05 -$10.46 million ($2.50) -1.04

Firefly Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.9% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SOS and Firefly Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Firefly Neuroscience -5,335.75% -464.02% -245.47%

Risk and Volatility

SOS has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firefly Neuroscience has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Firefly Neuroscience beats SOS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. It serves pharmaceutical companies and medical practitioners. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

