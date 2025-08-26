First Advantage Co. $FA Stake Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077,801 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

First Advantage Stock Performance

First Advantage stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 555.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.860-1.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

