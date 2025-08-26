First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Critical Comparison

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) and First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First BanCorp. and First NBC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 1 3 0 2.75 First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

First BanCorp. currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Given First BanCorp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $1.23 billion 2.90 $298.72 million $1.88 11.78 First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares First BanCorp. and First NBC Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and First NBC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 24.71% 17.54% 1.61% First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of First BanCorp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats First NBC Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First BanCorp.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans, as well as other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; hedging activities; and purchase of mortgage loans from branch and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto loans, finance leases, boat and personal loans, credit card loans, and lines of credit; and interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, term and construction loan, home equity loans, lines of credit, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About First NBC Bank

About First NBC Bank

First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for First NBC Bank that provides a range of financial services for businesses, institutions, and individuals. The company's deposit products include savings deposits, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises construction, commercial and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers trust services, credit cards, and wire transfers. As of August 15, 2016, it operated 39 full service banking offices in New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the Florida panhandle. First NBC Bank Holding Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 11, 2017, First NBC Bank Holding Company filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of First NMTC 2, LLC.

