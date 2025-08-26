FormFactor, Inc. $FORM Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,410 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $25,838,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in FormFactor by 82.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 885,617 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 160.6% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,155,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 712,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FormFactor by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,542,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,861,000 after acquiring an additional 585,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 981,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after acquiring an additional 569,677 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

FormFactor Stock Up 0.2%

FormFactor stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.24. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $51.68.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 5.75%.The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,873.30. This represents a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,496.68. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

