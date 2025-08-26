Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $13.00. Fortescue shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 28,374 shares traded.
Fortescue Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.
About Fortescue
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
