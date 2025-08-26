FourThought Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

