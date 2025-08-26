Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV Stock Position Lowered by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 162,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2,795.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 11,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 19.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 19.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $186.41.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Zacks Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.