Franco-Nevada Q3 EPS Boosted by Raymond James Financial

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$262.00 to C$267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$272.00 to C$266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$237.00.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.1%

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$253.16 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$157.70 and a 1-year high of C$257.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$228.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$223.83. The company has a market cap of C$34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Brink sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$232.91, for a total value of C$3,319,153.38. Also, Director Boris De Vries sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$241.96, for a total value of C$362,932.65. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration.

