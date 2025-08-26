FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Critical Comparison

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FS Bancorp and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Avidbank 0 0 2 0 3.00

FS Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Avidbank has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. Given FS Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than Avidbank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp 15.88% 11.32% 1.09% Avidbank 14.31% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FS Bancorp and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FS Bancorp and Avidbank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp $206.39 million 1.53 $35.02 million $4.21 9.88 Avidbank $47.45 million 5.42 $21.01 million $2.78 8.79

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Avidbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FS Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of FS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of FS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FS Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats Avidbank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, credit cards, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. It operates full bank service branches and home loan production offices in suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, and Thurston counties; and a loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

About Avidbank

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides personal lending products, including secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprising working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, the company offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC real estate secured loans. Further, it provides various financing solutions, such as fund finance, structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, the company offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, positive pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, risk and fraud analytics services, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and complimentary notary services. Furthermore, it offers online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.