Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) versus BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) and BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gates Industrial and BrewBilt Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial 5.98% 10.17% 5.02% BrewBilt Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Gates Industrial has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Manufacturing has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

98.5% of Gates Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gates Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gates Industrial and BrewBilt Manufacturing”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial $3.41 billion 1.93 $194.90 million $0.78 32.81 BrewBilt Manufacturing $1.44 million 0.00 -$7.49 million N/A N/A

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gates Industrial and BrewBilt Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial 0 3 7 1 2.82 BrewBilt Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gates Industrial currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Gates Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gates Industrial is more favorable than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

Summary

Gates Industrial beats BrewBilt Manufacturing on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates brewing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

