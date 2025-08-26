Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) Receives $17.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

GNLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genelux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genelux in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Genelux from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Genelux has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Genelux will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Genelux in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

