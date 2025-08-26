Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.68% of Globus Medical worth $67,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 145.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1,007.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 62.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Globus Medical by 932.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 46.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $61.4240 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $745.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

