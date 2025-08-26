Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 500.34 ($6.73) and traded as low as GBX 480 ($6.46). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 498 ($6.70), with a volume of 21,045 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gooch & Housego from GBX 625 to GBX 740 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 740.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 500.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.12 million, a P/E ratio of 113.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 15 earnings per share for the quarter. Gooch & Housego had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts predict that Gooch & Housego PLC will post 40.9691418 EPS for the current year.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

