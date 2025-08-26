Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $64,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 244.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $3,721,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $203.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.69 and a fifty-two week high of $207.12.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.