GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GXO. Barclays lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.5%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 100.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%.The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.