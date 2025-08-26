Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.1111.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,598,493.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,600 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

