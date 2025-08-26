HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for I-Mab Earnings

I-Mab Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for I-Mab in a research note issued on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for I-Mab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for I-Mab’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

I-Mab Trading Down 5.3%

IMAB opened at $4.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 876,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

