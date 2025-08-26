Head-To-Head Analysis: Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO) vs. TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) and Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransAct Technologies and Planet Image International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAct Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Planet Image International 0 0 0 0 0.00

TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Given TransAct Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Planet Image International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

74.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Planet Image International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAct Technologies -18.00% -4.02% -2.88% Planet Image International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Planet Image International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAct Technologies $43.38 million 1.03 -$9.86 million ($0.86) -5.16 Planet Image International $149.83 million 0.46 $7.11 million N/A N/A

Planet Image International has higher revenue and earnings than TransAct Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

TransAct Technologies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Image International has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents. The company also provides consumable products, including POS receipt paper, inkjet cartridges, ribbons, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts and accessories; and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides BOHA! terminal that combines hardware and software components in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. It markets its products under the TransAct, BOHA!, AccuDate, Ithaca, and EPICENTRAL brands for food service technology, point of sale automation, and casino and gaming markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users through its Webstore transactsupplies.com. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

About Planet Image International

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands. It serves wholesalers, dealers, and retail customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Xinyu, China. Planet Image International Limited operates as a subsidiary of Aster Excellent Limited.

