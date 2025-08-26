Head to Head Analysis: Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) & Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC – Get Free Report) and Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Nice shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Speed Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nice shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Speed Commerce and Nice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A Nice 18.92% 17.43% 11.95%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nice $2.74 billion 3.25 $442.59 million $8.37 16.80

This table compares Speed Commerce and Nice”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nice has higher revenue and earnings than Speed Commerce.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Speed Commerce and Nice, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Speed Commerce 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nice 0 5 8 0 2.62

Nice has a consensus price target of $205.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.93%. Given Nice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nice is more favorable than Speed Commerce.

Volatility & Risk

Speed Commerce has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nice has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nice beats Speed Commerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Speed Commerce

Speed Commerce, Inc. provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools. The company was formerly known as Navarre Corporation and changed its name to Speed Commerce, Inc. in September 2013. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Nice

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing. The company provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; provides solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

